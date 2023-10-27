© 2023 KUNR
MLB World Series begins as Texas Rangers host Arizona Diamondbacks

Published October 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT

The MLB World Series will begin Friday night with the Texas Rangers playing host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both teams were not fancied to make the final at the start of the playoffs. Some fans are calling it the most unlikely final in many years.

For a look back on how the two teams got here and what to expect in the week ahead, host Peter O’Dowd is joined by The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

