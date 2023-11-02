© 2023 KUNR
Texas Rangers make history with first World Series win

Published November 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien holds the trophy as the Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (Gregory Bull/AP)
The Texas Rangers won their first World Series in franchise history Wednesday night when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Both teams snuck into the postseason with wildcard berths, but it was Texas that took home the title behind the powerful bat of the series MVP Corey Seager.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Evan Grant, the Rangers beat reporter for the Dallas Morning News.

