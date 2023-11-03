© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We couldn’t do this without you — our listeners and members. Thank you for helping us reach our Fall Fund Drive goal. Your support is what makes KUNR Public Radio possible.

Jury finds conspiracy over real estate broker fees

Published November 3, 2023 at 5:33 AM PDT

Those hefty broker commissions you pay if you sell a house were at the heart of a big federal ruling this week.

A jury ordered the National Association of Realtors and other large brokerages to pay nearly $2 billion in damages to home sellers, saying the groups had conspired to inflate real estate commissions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.