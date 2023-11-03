© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We couldn’t do this without you — our listeners and members. Thank you for helping us reach our Fall Fund Drive goal. Your support is what makes KUNR Public Radio possible.

Life expectancy in the U.S. is falling amid chronic illness epidemic

Published November 3, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT

Life expectancy is a good measure of the health and success of a country, and in the United States, life expectancy is falling. After decades of progress improving life spans, we’ve seen a reversal. Many people are dying early of chronic illnesses like diabetes, obesity, hypertension and fatty liver disease.

We talk about the Washington Post’s series “Dying Early: America’s Life Expectancy Crisis” with Akilah Johnson, one of the reporters who contributed to it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.