© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We couldn’t do this without you — our listeners and members. Thank you for helping us reach our Fall Fund Drive goal. Your support is what makes KUNR Public Radio possible.

Nevada town is epicenter of tarantula migration

KUNR Public Radio
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT

Between September and early November, North American tarantulas often outnumber the 100 residents of Gabbs, Nevada.

A brown furry tarantula is seen on grey rocky ground outside of Fallon, Nevada
Justin Hamot
/
Just Hamot
A desert tarantula is seen outside of Fallon, Nevada.

Dr. Jason Bond, professor of entomology and nematology at UC Davis said the emergence of tarantulas at this time of year is due to mature males going on a deadly search to find a mate. The spiders are not unique to Gabbs. They can also be found across the entire Southwest this time of year.

“So the females tend to have a home burrow from which they hunt,” said Bond. “And the males do that for some time... and then he's going to emerge from his burrow, go out and find a female and then and then he's done. That's it. It’s [the] end of life for him.” 

According to Bond males live about five to six years and then die after mating, but the females have long life spans, of 20 or more years. He also shares a spooky fact that doesn’t bode well for the males.

“Spiders are quite often cannibalistic. So she says, ‘Well, I’m not gonna mate with you. But I think I'll go ahead and have you for dinner,’” Bond said.

While the idea of a tarantula migration may keep many people far away, spider spectators are known to visit the area to watch the eight-legged bachelors march through the small town and surrounding areas in search of love. Gabbs has embraced this unusual occurrence, adopting the furry spiders as the school’s mascot.

Pictured is a large painted tarantula mascot on the side of a beige brick wall with a sign reading home of the Gabbs High Tarantulas
Tim Messick
/
Tim Messick Photo Blog
A large painted tarantula mascot is pictured on the side of the high school in Gabbs, NV.

Bond said the critters are up to six inches across and can be found around dusk near roads and trails. Although their venom is not known to be harmful to humans, he said it’s best not to provoke them and to beware of the rash-inducing hairs on their abdomen, which they can shed if they feel threatened.

The spiders will dissipate once the weather gets colder.
Related Content
  • World's Oldest Spider Dies At 43
    Australian scientists have reported that a spider — assumed to be the world's oldest — has died at 43, outliving its nearest rival by 15 years. The arachnid is believed to have survived for so long by sticking to one protected burrow its entire life and expending minimal energy.
  • Rural Nevada
  • Business and Economy
    Rural Nevada Tourism Gets Promotion Grants
    The Nevada Commission on Tourism has awarded more than $500,000 in grants to rural Nevada tourism organizations for marketing efforts. Our contributor…