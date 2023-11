Supreme Court justices heard arguments Tuesday in a case that looks at whether someone under a domestic violence restraining order should be able to possess a firearm.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg about the case the court’s other recent rulings on guns.

