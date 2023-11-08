© 2023 KUNR
Medicaid is unwinding, and families feeling the strain push back

Published November 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM PST

The ending of pandemic-era protections means millions of people across the country are losing their health insurance coverage through Medicaid. Families in New Mexico who believe they still qualify are now calling on the state to press pause on disenrollments.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Emily Withnall, a single mother in Santa Fe whose daughter was recently dropped from Medicaid, as well as Gabriella Rivera, a policy and communications coordinator for the nonprofit Health Action New Mexico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.