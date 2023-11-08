© 2023 KUNR
'What it’s doing now is indefensible': What should Israel's approach be in Gaza?

Published November 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM PST
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed mosque following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday. (Mohammed Dahman/AP)
One month after the Hamas attack against Israel, Israel is facing criticism for bombarding Gaza. Zack Beauchamp writes that “Israel must do something, and what it’s doing now is indefensible.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Beauchamp, a senior correspondent at Vox and author of the forthcoming book “The Reactionary Spirit.”

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.  

