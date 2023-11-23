Grandparents reflect on the struggle — and love — of raising their grandchildren

For the full story, click here.

Many grandparents raising their grandchildren are struggling with their mental health following the hardships of the pandemic and the opioid epidemic.

A new report from the nonprofit Generations United advises policymakers to use their findings as motivation to help these grandfamilies meet basic needs, so they can better address their family’s mental health.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes revisits a conversation she had last December with two grandparents, Eugene Vickerson and Linda Lewis, about what the experience of caring for their grandchildren has really been like.

