How a prison education program is building community on the inside — and out

Northwestern University is celebrating the first graduates from its bachelor’s degree program for incarcerated students. The group persevered through the pandemic to complete their studies while building community on the inside.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jennifer Lackey, the founding director of the Northwestern Prison Education Program.

A Northwestern Prison Education Program graduate receives his diploma. (Courtesy of Northwestern University)

A Northwestern Prison Education Program graduate hugs a faculty member. (Courtesy of Northwestern University)

