'Murderbot' science-fiction series returns with 'System Collapse'

The best-selling science fiction series “The Murderbot Diaries” returns with “System Collapse.”

Here & Now producers and series fans James Mastromarino and Emiko Tamagawa speak with author Martha Wells.

Martha Wells is the author of the “Murderbot” series. (Lisa Blaschke)

Book excerpt: ‘System Collapse’

By Martha Wells

Copyright © 2023 by Martha Wells.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.