How the closing of one Arizona border crossing impacted the local economy 

The Lukeville-Sonoyta Port of Entry in Arizona has reopened one month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the border crossing to deal with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

We speak with Eric Algeria, owner of Agave Grill in Ajo, Arizona, and Aaron Cooper, executive director of the International Sonoran Desert Alliance, about the impact the closure had on the economy.

