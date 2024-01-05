Old Crow Medicine Show's 'Jubilee' scores Grammy nomination

Click here for the original audio.

The Nashville band Old Crow Medicine Show’s album “Jubilee” has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album. We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Ketch Secor, one of the band’s founders and current frontman from last August. The two spoke about the band’s music and Secor’s commitment to gun law reform.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.