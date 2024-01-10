Carbon cap, climate action fund in Washington state could face backlash

Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act has raised more than $2.2 billion for action on climate change since it was introduced in 2021, but it could be at risk of reversal this fall. An initiative aimed a repealing the law is likely to be on the ballot in the state this November, with much of the criticism of the act centering on the state’s nation-leading high gas prices.

For more on the law and the risks posed to it continuing, host Scott Tong speaks to Kate Yoder, staff writer at Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.