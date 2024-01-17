From necessity to hobby: Canning becomes a new, old-fashioned tradition

Canning began in France in the early 1800s as a way to safely preserve food for the military. It soon became a way for families to have fruits and vegetables year-round.

The practice fell out of favor in the mid-20th century, as convenience became more of a priority. But there’s renewed interest in the art of canning.

Lilley Halloran reports for Harvest Public Media on the history of canning and why it’s growing popular again.

Lauren Hines-Acosta contributed to this story. It comes from “Canned Peaches” — a new podcast from NPR member station KBIA.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

