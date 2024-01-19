© 2024 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Purple Politics explains what voters can expect at the 2024 Nevada caucus and primaries

Published January 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM PST
A close-up of a sealed envelope with copy printed on it that says, “Official Election Mail. Authorized by the U.S. Postal Service.”
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

In February, Nevada will become the first state in the West to make its voice heard on who should run for president of the United States. The state-run Presidential Preference Primaries will take place on Feb. 6 for the two major parties: Republicans and Democrats. For Republicans, the primary will be non-binding, and instead, delegates will be awarded at the state Republican Party-run caucus two days later on Feb. 8.

This episode of KUNR Public Radio’s show Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck features Jim DeGraffenreid, a Nevada GOP national committee member, on what voters can expect at the caucus, and Sondra Cosgrove, a history professor at the College of Southern Nevada, to provide some historical context on the voting processes.

If you experience issues accessing this content, please contact KUNR at feedback@kunr.org.

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.