Here & Now host Celeste Headlee speaks with Berlin-based puppeteer Shlomit Tripp about how, after the Oct.7 attacks in Israel, theater owners are telling her now is not the time to bring Muslim and Jewish children together to watch puppet shows.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.