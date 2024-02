The Ouray Ice Park in the mountains of Western Colorado is a beloved destination for ice climbers all over the world. It takes a team of so-called ‘ice farmers’ to turn on the water and maintain the ice canyons each winter.

Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg paid a visit to learn about the intricate operation.

