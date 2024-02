The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council ceasefire draft resolution on Tuesday for the third time. Diplomatic talks in Cairo have so far not yielded any agreement.

We discuss the U.S.’s strategic goals in the Israel-Hamas war with New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi.

