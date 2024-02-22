How high schoolers navigate financial literacy

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with high school seniors Aaron Ton and Jimmy Merino about how they’re navigating their personal finances and why being financially literate is important for teenagers.

We also speak with Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist at the Washington Post, for her thoughts on how young people should think about finances and what they need to know to be successful and debt-free.

Senior Aaron Ton says his sister will benefit if Washington state lawmakers pass a bill requiring schools to teach financial literacy. (Courtesy of Aaron Ton)

