Margaret Murray Washington pioneered women's education

Margaret Murray Washington was the third wife of educator and author Booker T. Washington and a pioneer in the education of women.

We speak with Sheena Harris-Hayes, associate professor of history at Auburn University and author of the book, “Margaret Murray Washington: The Life and Times of a Career Clubwoman,” about her life and legacy.

