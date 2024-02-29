U.S. military aid won't lead to victory in Ukraine, but could help reach a diplomatic solution

Anatol Lieven, director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, discusses why he doubts Ukraine will be able to win a military victory against Russia, even with military support from the U.S. and other Western allies.

He speaks with Peter O’Dowd about why that aid is important to put Ukraine in a better position to negotiate a diplomatic solution to end the war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.