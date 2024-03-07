NV Energy customers to pay less for energy in 2024

Rates for NV Energy customers in northern Nevada are expected to drop about 10% compared to last year, the company recently announced.

That means bills for October, November and December 2024 should be lower than those for 2023.

That's because the cost of energy is coming down, said Katie Nannini, director of corporate communications.

“We're very excited that for the past three quarters, we've been able to see a decrease in those energy costs and those savings will be coming through in customer bills by the end of the year. So by October customers should be seeing a decrease in the energy component of their bill,” Nannini said.

The request will go through a public review process with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and any changes will not go into effect until the commission approves it.

NV Energy requested that new rates take effect on Oct. 1, 2024.