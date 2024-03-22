© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New documentary charts the rise and fall of Freaknik, a Black spring break institution

Published March 22, 2024 at 6:52 AM PDT
Hulu's "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" screened in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Hulu's "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" screened in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

New Hulu documentary “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” charts a spring break celebration for Black college students in Atlanta. The event became an institution through the 1980s before devolving into a dangerous free-for-all that led the city and state to crack down to stop sexual assaults and rioting.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.