UK court delays Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition

Published March 26, 2024 at 5:25 AM PDT

The UK’s Royal Courts of Justice have ruled to delay the U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange. Assange is wanted on charges of espionage. The judges are seeking assurances that Assange would be safe and would receive a fair trial in the U.S.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer is in London covering the ruling. She joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.