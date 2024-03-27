© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s spring fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from the KUNR Advisory Board!

Now is the time to act – click here to make a gift to KUNR today or increase your sustaining membership and have it matched.

How your exercise schedule impacts circadian rhythm

Published March 27, 2024 at 5:33 AM PDT

The last decade has seen an explosion of new research on the interplay between exercise and circadian rhythms, our cellular timekeepers that regulate everything from hormones to blood pressure to when we wake up and go to sleep.

Increasingly, scientists are uncovering the far-reaching influence of physical activity on our circadian rhythms. They believe the emerging findings have implications both for health and athletic performance.

NPR’s Will Stone reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.