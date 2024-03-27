© 2024 KUNR
Meta limits political content recommendations on Instagram, Threads

Published March 27, 2024 at 6:52 AM PDT
The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone. New app settings allow users to opt out of limiting political content on their feed. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone. New app settings allow users to opt out of limiting political content on their feed. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Meta is limiting content it deems political on its platforms. Under a new policy, Instagram and Threads users will no longer be suggested political content from accounts they don’t follow. The setting isn’t announced through in-app notifications, rather it is automatically enabled unless users turn it off.

We speak with Lex McMenamin, news and politics editor at Teen Vogue, about how this change might impact users and how they consume news.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

