© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s spring fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from Carolyn Tolf!

Now is the time to act – click here to make a gift to KUNR today or increase your sustaining membership and have it matched.

How the rise of 'cubicle comedians' shows what Black folks face in corporate America

Published April 1, 2024 at 6:52 AM PDT

Creators like Corporate Erin are raking in millions of views and likes as they poke fun at the trauma and humor of the toxic workplace culture in the United States.

NPR’s Jordan-Marie Smith examines what it means that the top creators are Black, and how that relates to what Black workers face in corporate America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.