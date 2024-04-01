© 2024 KUNR
Women are excluded from green energy projects, investigation finds

Published April 1, 2024 at 5:52 AM PDT

Women are systematically shut out from jobs in the green energy industry, according to an investigation by the nonprofit newsroom The Fuller Project.

Now, for the first time in nearly three decades, the federal government is proposing that companies report monthly how many women and people of color are working on federally funded construction projects.

Hanisha Harjani, a reporter and Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow with The Fuller Project, joins us.

