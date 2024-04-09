Biden takes new approach to student debt relief after first plan backfired

President Biden is advocating for a new plan to relieve student loan debt for 30 million Americans. This comes after the Supreme Court decision last June that struck down his previous attempt to relieve debt, ruling he did not have the authority to do so.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how Biden’s new plan works and how it might hold up to legal scrutiny with Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

