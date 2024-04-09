© 2024 KUNR
In 'Truth is the Arrow, Mercy is the Bow,' Steve Almond deconstructs story construction

Published April 9, 2024 at 5:40 AM PDT
The cover of "Truth is the Arrow, Mercy is the Bow: A DIY Manual for the Construction of Stories" beside author Steve Almond. (Courtesy)
Host Robin Young speaks with author and writing teacher Steve Almond about his new book, “Truth is the Arrow, Mercy is the Bow: A DIY Manual for the Construction of Stories,” which combines memoir with exercises and encouragement for would-be authors.

Book excerpt: ‘Truth is the Arrow, Mercy is the Bow’

By: Steve Almond

Excerpted from “Truth is the Arrow, Mercy is the Bow” by Steve Almond. © 2024 by Steve Almond. Used with permission of the publisher Zando, LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

