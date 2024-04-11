Russian air strikes destroy largest power plant near Kyiv

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian infrastructure Thursday, destroying the largest power plant in the Kyiv region. Russia has stepped up such air attacks lately.

The Ukrainian defense minister is demanding more Patriot air defense batteries from allies to help Ukraine fend off Russian aerial attacks.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief for our editorial partner The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

