'Lessons for Survival' reflects on motherhood, racial justice and climate change

Published April 19, 2024 at 5:40 AM PDT
Emily Raboteau wrote the new essay collection "Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against 'The Apocalypse.'" (Courtesy)
Host Celeste Headlee speaks with author, photographer and CUNY professor Emily Raboteau about her new essay collection “Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against ‘The Apocalypse.'”

The book explores the intersection of climate change with racial justice and economic inequality.

Book excerpt: ‘Lessons for Survival’

By Emily Raboteau

