Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Native voters in Nevada feel unheard, voice concerns about MMIP crisis, mining, housing

By Lucia Starbuck
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:35 AM PDT
Dini is standing outside in front of his horse while it’s snowing. The staff he’s holding is made of a willow tree branch, eagle feathers, and beads.
1 of 4  — Josh Dini and Black Beauty, Lucia Starbuck, KUNR
Walker River Paiute Tribe member Josh Dini and his horse, Black Beauty, in Nixon, Nev., on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe reservation on April 4, 2024. Dini holds the staff he created to carry prayers for the 2024 Prayer Horse Ride.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Harry is inside a gymnasium while smiling for a photo in front of a sign with jingle dancers and red hand prints that reads, “2024 Red Dress Social Powwow.”
2 of 4  — Autumn Harry, Maria Palma, KUNR
Autumn Harry, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, co-organized the third annual Red Dress Social Powwow at the Boys and Girls Club in Reno, Nev., on March 29, 2024, to raise awareness of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
Dwight and Everett are sitting inside a recording studio while smiling.
3 of 4  — Dwight and Everett George, Lucia Starbuck, KUNR
Twins Everett (left) and Dwight George, members of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe, at KUNR Studio in Reno, Nev., on April 5, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Wadsworth smiles in front of a large framed wall map displaying a satellite view of Pyramid Lake and the surrounding land.
4 of 4  — Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chair Steven Wadsworth, Lucia Starbuck, KUNR
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe chairman Steven Wadsworth at the tribal office in Nixon, Nev., on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe reservation on March 28, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

June marks 100 years since Indigenous people were granted citizenship — and with that, the right to vote in the United States. However, the right to vote wasn’t fully expanded in every state until the 1960s. So, what issues matter most to Native voters in Nevada today?

In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck spoke to Indigenous community members from several different tribes, traveled to a reservation outside of Reno, and attended a powwow to get their thoughts.

You can hear from Walker River Paiute Tribe members, including tribal activist Elveda Martinez and tribal poll worker Kelley Carter, who speak about the importance of accessing the ballot box. Whereas Josh Dini, who just returned from an 11-day Prayer Horse Ride throughout Northern Nevada communities heavily impacted by mining, isn’t convinced that voting is the most effective method.

Despite there being 28 tribes in Nevada, a swing state, many Indigenous people said they don’t feel heard by candidates and lawmakers. Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe chairman Steven Wadsworth voted for president for the first time in 2020 but now isn’t sure who’s listening, and fisherwoman Autumn Harry, who just organized the Red Dress Social Powwow, hasn’t seen any change since the last election, making her feel less likely to vote, and she isn’t the only reluctant voter. Twins Dwight and Everett George, members of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe, also see direct community actions as more effective than voting.

If you experience issues accessing this content, please contact KUNR at feedback@kunr.org.

2024 Election Indigenous CommunitiesMissing and murdered Indigenous womenmining industryPyramid Lake Paiute TribeWalker River Paiute Tribe
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.