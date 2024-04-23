Palestinian protester at Columbia says it's 'inspiring' to feel like students have agency

Pro-Palestinian protests are growing at college campuses around the country. This comes after police in New York made arrests last week at an encampment at Columbia University.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with one of the student protesters at Columbia named Layal, who was born in Palestinian territories and is helping to support people who are now camping on the school’s west lawn.

