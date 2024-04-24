© 2024 KUNR
NASA makes sense of Voyager 1's garbled signals from the edge of the solar system

Published April 24, 2024 at 5:33 AM PDT

Voyager 1 was originally launched in the 1970s, and the space probe is now sailing outside our solar system. A computer glitch scrambled its communications with Earth, leaving NASA in the dark.

Now, scientists have restored Voyager 1 and are making sense of its signals from interstellar space.

NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce reports.

