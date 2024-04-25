Detroit debuts 'road of the future' with wireless electric vehicle charging

Find out more about our Reverse Course series here.

Detroit is testing a new way to charge electric vehicles that don’t require plugging in. Just park or drive your car on the right strip of road and watch the battery meter tick up. The inductive-charging road spans a quarter mile and opened last year.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Justine Johnson, chief mobility officer with the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification at the State of Michigan.

Then Ryan Fisher, an analyst with BloombergNEF, joins us to talk about the state of EV sales and charging networks. Drivers will buy 17 million electric cars this year according to The International Energy Agency, meaning one in five cars sold worldwide will be EVs. But the rate of growth in global sales is slowing. The trend is particularly pronounced in the U.S., where the dominant seller is Tesla. Meanwhile, China makes up an increasingly large share of global EV demand and is also leading the way in building new chargers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

