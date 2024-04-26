© 2024 KUNR
Thank you to KUNR's lunch giveaway winner

KUNR Public Radio | By Brian Duggan
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:24 PM PDT
From left to right: KUNR host Manuel Mederos, Barbara Daliposon, KUNR drawing winner Susan Terry, and KUNR reporter Lucia Starbuck.
Brian Duggan/KUNR
During KUNR Public Radio's Spring Fund Drive, we encouraged our listeners to give to be entered into a drawing for a chance to have lunch with KUNR's Lucia Starbuck and Manuel Mederos at the station.

The lucky winner was Susan Terry, a long-time Reno resident who has been listening to KUNR for about 50 years. Terry owns a graphic design and calligraphy business, Skoosh Ink.

She said she listens to KUNR because she gets the full story, especially when listening to KUNR's Purple Politics Nevada — the station's monthly politics show hosted by Starbuck.

"I don't want to just hear one-sided news," Terry said. "I may not like that side. And then if I don't get the other side, too, I won't have any way to make an educated opinion."

She and her friend, Barbara Daliposon, came to the station on April 24 for a tour and a lunch with Starbuck and Mederos, who works as an on-air host for KUNR.

Besides listening to KUNR for the news, Terry said her favorite program is The Moth Radio Hour.

"KUNR is deeply appreciative of listeners like Susan," said Brian Duggan, the station's general manager. "She and countless others across our region are what make our public radio mission possible."

Brian Duggan
Brian Duggan is the general manager of KUNR Public Radio. He’s an award-winning local media leader with more than 15 years of experience, much of it covering Northern Nevada as a journalist.
