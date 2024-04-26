Walk Us Home 5K for Foster Homes returns to Carson City

Beginning at 10 a.m. on April 27, community members will gather at Bob McFadden Plaza in Carson City to walk and run for a cause.

The Division of Child and Family Services is putting on the second annual Walk Us Home 5k for Foster Homes, to not only raise awareness about the importance of foster care in the community, but also to raise funds.

Proceeds from the event will help send foster kids from Northern Nevada to Camp Rennervation— a summer camp at Lake Tahoe operated by actor and Nevada local, Jeremy Renner.

Shana Rogers, the vice president of the Rennervation Foundation, said they hope to send 100 kids to camp this summer.

“We're really looking forward to just providing them with a really exciting, fun childhood camp experience,” Rogers said. “We'll be having the traditional camp activities – nature walks and hiking, kayaking, boat rides, and arts and crafts. We will be incorporating some therapeutic programming, as well.”

Rogers said there has already been a lot of support and interest in the event. While signups for the walk/run have already closed because it has reached capacity, there are other ways to participate.

A resource fair hosted by CASA of Carson City, will take place right after the 5k and will include information on services as well as children’s games and live music.

Rogers said it is a great time for families to come out and learn how they can get involved to support youth and strengthen families in the community, while raising funds for a good cause.

“Children in foster care, they have a lot going on in their life, so oftentimes joys of childhood may be stripped away” Rogers said. “So we want to provide them with an opportunity to be a child, to create some cherished childhood memories.”