Financial red flags to look out for on a first date

Published April 29, 2024 at 5:52 AM PDT

We’ve all been trained to look out for red flags on first dates, like when someone orders for you without asking or spends the entire evening talking about themselves. But what about financial red flags?

If you’re not already thinking about whether you’re financially compatible with your date, Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary thinks you should be. She joins us to share some financial red flags you should look out for

