Police storm UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment

Published May 2, 2024 at 5:06 AM PDT
Police advance on pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the UCLA campus Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Ethan Swope/AP)
More than 130 people were arrested at the University of California Los Angeles on Thursday after police stormed and dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on the school’s campus. Brian Feinzimer, a freelance photojournalist working with the LAist, joins us.

And, we hear from Amir Mertaban, the executive director of the Islamic Society of Orange County. He shares what he saw at UCLA when pro-Israel counter-protestors attacked a pro-Palestinian student encampment on Tuesday night.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

