© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
iPhone users: Having trouble listening live on KUNR.org? Click here to download our app to listen to your favorite shows.

Employers slowed hiring in April, report shows

Published May 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM PDT

The Labor Department’s jobs report showed a slowing in hiring for April, coming in under expectations. It’s a sign that the American job market may be shifting into a lower gear this spring, a move that has been expected and hoped for by economists for a long time.

Bloomberg News senior markets editor Mike Regan joins host Anthony Brooks to unpack the data and what it means for employment and the wider economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR