Here's what protections the First Amendment offers pro-Palestinian protestors

Protestors at pro-Palestinian encampments on college campuses across the United States say they are exercising their constitutionally protected right to free speech. But what are the protections does the First Amendment actually provide? And do they apply unilaterally?

To help us answer that question, we hear from Margaret M. Russell, associate professor of law at Santa Clara University who previously served as chair of ACLU Northern California’s legal committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR