Young voters turned out in record numbers in 2020, but it’s not looking likely that will happen again this year. President Biden’s support among young voters is slipping, partly over his support for Israel.

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public policy at Princeton University, looks at what issues matter most to young voters and how much their votes matter in this election.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR