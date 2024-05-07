© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
iPhone users: Having trouble listening live on KUNR.org? Click here to download our app to listen to your favorite shows.

Renters' hopes of owning hit historic low

Published May 7, 2024 at 5:33 AM PDT

New York Federal Reserve research has found that the share of renters who believe they will eventually be able to purchase a home has fallen to a record low.

Nearly three-quarters of renters say getting a mortgage is hard, with many of them putting the probability of ever owning a home in the future at 40%, a decrease of four percentage points from a year ago.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong to delve into the details behind the numbers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR