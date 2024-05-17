© 2024 KUNR
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Northern Nevada Latinos focus on economic prosperity, still deciding who will earn their vote

By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM PDT
Lupe smiles for a photo outdoors. She has an “I voted” sticker on her cardigan and there are signs behind her that read, “Vote here,” and “Carson City Polling Location Enter Here.”
1 of 4  — Paola Lupe.jpeg
Paola Lupe cast her ballot on the first day of early voting for the primary election in Carson City, Nev., on June 14, 2022.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Ruiz and Perez smile for a photo outdoors while Perez holds baby Arianna. They are in front of a food truck and a grassy park.
2 of 4  — Rene Ruiz.jpg
Rene Ruiz (left), Cassandra Perez, and their one-year-old daughter Arianna at the inaugural Cinco de Mayo celebration in Carson City, Nev., on May 3, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Corona talks with his hands while he stands indoors in front of a podium. The wall behind him is covered in campaign signs supporting Biden and local candidates in Washoe County.
3 of 4  — Daniel Corona.jpg
Daniel Corona, the deputy political and coalition director for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in Nevada, speaking at a Latinos con Biden press conference and a campaign office opening in Sparks Nev., on April 25, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Osvaldo Jimenez-Estupinan (left), Claudia Ortega-Lukas, Monica Peterson, Jeannette Caillaux-Dilles, and Rossana Bertani-Lopey in Reno, Nev., on May 9, 2024.
4 of 4  — Osvaldo Jimenez-Estupinan, Claudia Ortega-Lukas, Monica Peterson, Jeannette Caillaux-Dilles, and Rossana Bertani-Lopey.jpg
Osvaldo Jimenez-Estupinan (left), Claudia Ortega-Lukas, Monica Peterson, Jeannette Caillaux-Dilles, and Rossana Bertani-Lopey in Reno, Nev., on May 9, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Latino voters in Northern Nevada are voicing that their top issues are accessing economic opportunities and addressing immigration — but it goes beyond that — and while they’re committed to casting their ballots in November, what remains to be seen is who will earn their vote.

In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck spoke to Latino business owners, attended a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and learned about get-out-the-vote efforts for Latinos in Northern Nevada.

You can hear from Reno resident Lilia Amador, who is concerned about the environment; Carson City resident Rene Ruiz, who has a one-year-old and is feeling the effects of the high cost of living; and beauty salon owner Ana Gallardo, all of whom are not excited about the presidential candidates. Meanwhile, Carson City resident Paola Lupe has made up her mind and plans to vote for former president Donald Trump for the third time.

The Latino Community Foundation gave organizations in three states, including Nevada, a total of $800,000 to mobilize Latino voters. The nonprofit’s CEO Julián Castro said Latinos, who make up more than a quarter of Nevada’s population, will be crucial in determining who wins the presidency. Daniel Corona, the former mayor of West Wendover now working for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, spoke about reaching Latinos in rural Nevada and improving access to health care.

Lastly, listen to a group discussion featuring Rossana Bertani-Lopey, Jeannette Caillaux-Dilles, Monica Peterson, Osvaldo Jimenez-Estupinan, and Claudia Ortega-Lukas, who have seen the impacts of immigration policy, and are looking for honest candidates with concrete solutions.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.