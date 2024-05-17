Northern Nevada Latinos focus on economic prosperity, still deciding who will earn their vote

Latino voters in Northern Nevada are voicing that their top issues are accessing economic opportunities and addressing immigration — but it goes beyond that — and while they’re committed to casting their ballots in November, what remains to be seen is who will earn their vote.

In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck spoke to Latino business owners, attended a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and learned about get-out-the-vote efforts for Latinos in Northern Nevada.

You can hear from Reno resident Lilia Amador, who is concerned about the environment; Carson City resident Rene Ruiz, who has a one-year-old and is feeling the effects of the high cost of living; and beauty salon owner Ana Gallardo, all of whom are not excited about the presidential candidates. Meanwhile, Carson City resident Paola Lupe has made up her mind and plans to vote for former president Donald Trump for the third time.

The Latino Community Foundation gave organizations in three states, including Nevada, a total of $800,000 to mobilize Latino voters. The nonprofit’s CEO Julián Castro said Latinos, who make up more than a quarter of Nevada’s population, will be crucial in determining who wins the presidency. Daniel Corona, the former mayor of West Wendover now working for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, spoke about reaching Latinos in rural Nevada and improving access to health care.

Lastly, listen to a group discussion featuring Rossana Bertani-Lopey, Jeannette Caillaux-Dilles, Monica Peterson, Osvaldo Jimenez-Estupinan, and Claudia Ortega-Lukas, who have seen the impacts of immigration policy, and are looking for honest candidates with concrete solutions.