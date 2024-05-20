© 2024 KUNR
New HPV test could help detect cervical cancer early

Published May 20, 2024 at 5:33 AM PDT

The Food and Drug Administration has approved new tests for HPV that women can use to self-collect samples at clinics instead of the traditional speculum examination. The hope is to make screenings more accessible and prevent cervical cancer early by reaching those in areas with little medical access.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a board-certified OB/GYN based in Dallas, Texas, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

