Nevada Democrats show support for Harris presidential campaign
More than 100 people filled the Democratic Party of Washoe County office in support of nominating Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement over the weekend that he would be leaving the race, Nevada democrats are feeling excited to have a new choice at the top of the ticket.
Angie Taylor, assemblywoman for District 27 was one of several elected officials voicing her support for Harris. She says she’s feeling a new sense of hope.
“It feels different because you have excitement,” Taylor said. “There’s a hope, you always have a chance, but you have a hope and there’s such great momentum.”
During the rally, Harris supporters called out republican nominee Donald Trump, saying he is a threat to all Americans.
The Democratic National Convention is next month in Chicago, but Harris is expected to be nominated through a roll call vote by August 7th.