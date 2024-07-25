Nevada Democrats show support for Harris presidential campaign

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement over the weekend that he would be leaving the race, Nevada democrats are feeling excited to have a new choice at the top of the ticket.

Angie Taylor, assemblywoman for District 27 was one of several elected officials voicing her support for Harris. She says she’s feeling a new sense of hope.

“It feels different because you have excitement,” Taylor said. “There’s a hope, you always have a chance, but you have a hope and there’s such great momentum.”

During the rally, Harris supporters called out republican nominee Donald Trump, saying he is a threat to all Americans.

The Democratic National Convention is next month in Chicago, but Harris is expected to be nominated through a roll call vote by August 7th.