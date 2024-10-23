© 2024 KUNR
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Election Day countdown: Nevada voters’ concerns on economy, environment and political climate

By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 23, 2024 at 12:05 PM PDT
Carlos Pérez-Campbell (left) and Doug Emhoff, husband of then-Calififornia Sen. Kamala Harris in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 28, 2019.
1 of 4  — Carlos Pérez-Campbell and Doug Emhoff.JPEG
Carlos Pérez-Campbell (left) and Doug Emhoff, husband of then-Calififornia Sen. Kamala Harris in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 28, 2019.
Courtesy of Carlos Pérez-Campbell
Paola Loupe (second from left) at Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's rally in Reno, Nevada on July 30, 2024.
2 of 4  — Paola Loupe JD Vance.JPG
Paola Loupe (second from left) at Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s rally in Reno, Nevada on July 30, 2024.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Public Radio
Eight people are sitting at a conference table while looking toward the camera and smiling. There is audio recording equipment placed on the table in front of each person.
3 of 4  — PPNV Roundtable with Lucia Starbuck, Nick Stewart, KUNR
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (front left) meets with senior advocates (clockwise) Mac Rossi, Kyle Waxman, Marsy Kupfersmith, Larry Weiss, Donna Clontz, Jane Gruner, Andrea Pelto at the Sierra View Library in Reno, Nev., on July 8, 2024.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Public Radio
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chairman Steven Wadsworth announces the tribe's endorsement for the Harris-Walz campaign at Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's rally in Reno, Nevada on October 8, 2024.
4 of 4  — Pyramid_Lake_Paite_Tribe_Chairman_Steven_Wadsworth.jpg
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chairman Steven Wadsworth announces the tribe’s endorsement for the Harris-Walz campaign at Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s rally in Reno, Nevada on October 8, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

So much happened this presidential election cycle, and that’s an understatement. With Election Day right around the corner, in this month’s episode of KUNR’s Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck checked in with voters featured on the show throughout the year to learn how they’re feeling now.

Carlos Pérez-Campbell, 28, was a guest in June, along with other nonpartisans, who make up the largest number of registered voters over both Democrats and Republicans. Pérez-Campbell registered as a nonpartisan to protest the two-party system, but the day Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, everything changed.

Almost every voter, Democrats, Republicans, and everyone in between, has said one of their top issues is the cost of living. That’s especially true for seniors on fixed incomes. Marsy Kupfersmith was part of the senior roundtable featured on the show in July and explained how she manages her budget each month, with half of it going toward rent.

Kupfersmith just wants to be heard. That’s also the case for Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chairman Steven Wadsworth, whose top issues are mining and women’s rights. The tribe became the first in Nevada to endorse the Harris-Walz campaign. Wadsworth said it was necessary for the tribe’s exposure, to be recognized, and to have a voice.

Carson City resident Paola Loupe, an immigrant from Argentina, is voting for Trump for the third time. Like many other voters, her top issues are immigration and the economy. Since the show featured Loupe in May, there have been two assassination attempts on Trump’s life. The political climate is also something many voters have brought up during this election year.

Northern Nevadans across the political spectrum feel they can't have civil conversations about politics with their friends and neighbors. One person who sees that up close and personal is Lance Whitney, the chair of the Democratic Party in the very red Elko County. He also discussed the importance of candidates visiting rural communities.

Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to hear these familiar voices as they gear up to vote.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
