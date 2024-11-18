© 2024 KUNR
Palisades Tahoe’s future to be decided at public meeting

KUNR Public Radio | By Kat Fulwider
Published November 18, 2024 at 5:53 PM PST
Computer generated renderings of wooden alpine style buildings and trees are in the foreground of a ski resort.
Placer County
/
placer.ca.gov
A computer-generated rendering of some of the proposed developments in Olympic Valley.

A controversial development in Olympic Valley will have a final hearing at the Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting Nov. 19.

The proposed Village at Palisades Tahoe development would include 850 new condo and hotel units, and 1,493 new rooms. This development would also include 297,733 square feet of commercial space, as well as some employee housing.

First proposed in 2011, the development has been met with community backlash. The environmental watchdog agency Sierra Watch has mobilized against the development with the Tahoe Truckee True campaign.

They cite possible environmental threats, increased traffic, and longer evacuation times as primary concerns. An environmental impact report by Placer County found the development would add thousands more cars to the already congested Tahoe roads.

Sierra watch recently released a video voiced by professional skier and local Scott Gaffney asking individuals to speak in opposition to the development.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will have a final hearing Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

Public comment may be submitted beforehand and the meeting will be broadcast via zoom meeting.

More information can be found at Sierra Watch’s website or the Placer County website. 
Kat Fulwider
Kat Fulwider is a student reporter at KUNR Public Radio and the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science.
